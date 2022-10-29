Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.77. 11,227,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,290,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

