Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,223,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

