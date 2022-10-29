Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,859,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MBGAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. 46,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBGAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

