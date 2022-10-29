Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Meituan Stock Performance

Shares of MPNGF opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. Meituan has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

