Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Shares Up 85.2%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) shot up 85.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.13. 29,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 6,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

