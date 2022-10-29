MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 961,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.2 days.

MediciNova Stock Up 3.9 %

MNOV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.13. 17,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,465. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNOV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

