McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.52.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.6% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

