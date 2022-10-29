Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Masco by 559.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.