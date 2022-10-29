Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

LON:MVI opened at GBX 101 ($1.22) on Friday. Marwyn Value Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.35 million and a PE ratio of 336.67.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.