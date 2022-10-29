Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $58.20 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.02 or 0.00072165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $58.20 million and $913,147.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

