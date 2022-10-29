Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Cormark increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.08.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$22.66 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market cap of C$42.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 18.8641792 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30. In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

