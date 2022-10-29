MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $60.97 million and approximately $11,178.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.