Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $345.54 million and approximately $97,170.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,886.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00053485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00256402 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005517 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,336.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.