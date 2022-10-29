MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

