Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.4 %

M stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Macy’s by 263.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

