Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,722.00

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $1,722.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

