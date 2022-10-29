Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Trading 4% Higher

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.54). 24,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 139,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.25 ($0.52).

Longboat Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of £25.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.60.

About Longboat Energy

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

