Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Up 57.0% in October

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logiq Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:LGIQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,671. Logiq has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Logiq had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Research analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

