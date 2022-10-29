Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 608.3% in October

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 608.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance
LZRFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.
Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.