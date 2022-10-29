Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Up 608.3% in October

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 608.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

LZRFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 4,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.0492 dividend. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

