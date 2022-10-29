loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 1,690,598 shares worth $2,535,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,616. The company has a market cap of $554.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

