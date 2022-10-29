loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 49,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $78,859.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,862,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,952,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,875,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and sold 1,690,598 shares worth $2,535,179. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
