Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) traded down 3.4% on Friday. The company traded as low as GBX 38.84 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.60 ($0.48). 24,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 20,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.28. The company has a market cap of £65.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.62.

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

