Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $673.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $56.37 or 0.00270561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021591 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001243 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003765 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019437 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,494,581 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
