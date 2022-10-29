Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,772.71 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,772.71 or 0.08495558 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $13,729.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.17 or 0.32042106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

