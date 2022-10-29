Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.69 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,632.73 or 0.07818256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.69 billion and approximately $3.50 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.98 or 0.32036294 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,592,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,580,031.20515292 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,575.69741262 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,622,572.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.