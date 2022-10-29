Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. 1,856,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,318. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 654,025 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 260,772 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

