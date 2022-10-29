Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Barnwell Industries 29.07% 53.58% 23.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A Barnwell Industries $18.11 million 1.76 $6.25 million $0.73 4.38

This table compares Lekoil and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Barnwell Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lekoil and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Barnwell Industries beats Lekoil on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

