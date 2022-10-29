Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLYW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19. Leafly has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Skaana Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 1,318.0% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 272,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 253,574 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 55.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

