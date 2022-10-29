Lane Generational LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Lane Generational LLC reduced its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,146 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. Poshmark makes up approximately 3.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lane Generational LLC owned about 0.34% of Poshmark worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POSH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Poshmark Stock Up 0.4 %

POSH stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Poshmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

