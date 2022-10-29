Lane Generational LLC Cuts Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lane Generational LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for about 4.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lane Generational LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Camping World worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 223.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 35.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Up 1.1 %

Camping World stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CWH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

