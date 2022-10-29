Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Lands’ End Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of LE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
