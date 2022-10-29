Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

