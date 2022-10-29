Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$20.25 EPS.

Shares of LH stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

