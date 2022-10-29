Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $290.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

