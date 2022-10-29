Konnect (KCT) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Konnect has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $293,569.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.30 or 0.31706443 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

