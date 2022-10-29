Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.20 ($4.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Articles

