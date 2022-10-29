Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 597.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Komercní banka, a.s. from 880.00 to 900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $28.05 during trading hours on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

Featured Stories

