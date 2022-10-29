kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading Up 4.7%

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 114,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.70 price objective on shares of kneat.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get kneat.com alerts:

kneat.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a PE ratio of -30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.