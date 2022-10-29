KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.01

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1004620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Acquisition Holdings I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Acquisition Holdings I

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

