Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance
Kiromic BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 82,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,282. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.
Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma
About Kiromic BioPharma
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.