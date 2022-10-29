Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kiromic BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 82,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,282. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiromic BioPharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 83.9% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 118.4% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

