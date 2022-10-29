Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 761,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE KNSL traded up $41.39 on Friday, reaching $313.40. The company had a trading volume of 349,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $169.79 and a 12 month high of $314.74.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,040,000 after buying an additional 85,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

