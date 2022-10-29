Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 210 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.3 %

PACCAR stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

