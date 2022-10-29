Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 2.0 %

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

