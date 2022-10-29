KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the September 30th total of 637,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,888. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

