KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the September 30th total of 637,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KDDI Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,888. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.
KDDI Company Profile
