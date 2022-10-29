KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.61 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

KBR Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 2,677,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,931. KBR has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $22,631,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KBR by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,046 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

