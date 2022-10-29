Kava Trading 6% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $457.08 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 308,200,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,745,343 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

