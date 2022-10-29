Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 15,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

BZ traded down 1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting 10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,924. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of -0.23. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of 9.74 and a twelve month high of 43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 18.97.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,647 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,924 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $21,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

