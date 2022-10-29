JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after buying an additional 379,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

