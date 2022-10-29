Jet Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,487.00 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $132.65 million and approximately $117,487.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07851823 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108,733.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

