Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Lowered to €21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.10 ($23.57) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.72.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $41.04 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

