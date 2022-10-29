Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €34.58 ($35.29) on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a fifty-two week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

