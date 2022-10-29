JasmyCoin One Day Volume Hits $72.25 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $150.50 million and approximately $72.25 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
